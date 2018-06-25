IndiGo flight diverted to Muscat due to medical emergency

[India], June 25 (ANI): An IndiGo flight operating on the Delhi-Dubai route was diverted to Muscat on grounds of a medical emergency on Monday.

The flight 6E 023 which departed from New Delhi was en route Dubai when it was diverted. The airline also issued a statement stating it informed the Air traffic control (ATC) and also requested an ambulance for the passenger.

"An IndiGo flight 6E 023 operating Delhi-Dubai route was diverted to Muscat on grounds of a medical emergency this morning. As a precautionary measure, the flight crew informed ATC and requested for an ambulance and a local doctor. The passenger was examined and was declared fit to fly. The aircraft departed normally to Dubai," read the statement.

The flight then departed to its destination, Dubai. (ANI)