IndiGo flight diverted to Muscat due to medical emergency

Last Updated: Mon, Jun 25, 2018 19:50 hrs

[India], June 25 (ANI): An IndiGo flight operating on the Delhi-Dubai route was diverted to Muscat on grounds of a medical emergency on Monday.

The flight 6E 023 which departed from New Delhi was en route Dubai when it was diverted. The airline also issued a statement stating it informed the Air traffic control (ATC) and also requested an ambulance for the passenger.

"An IndiGo flight 6E 023 operating Delhi-Dubai route was diverted to Muscat on grounds of a medical emergency this morning. As a precautionary measure, the flight crew informed ATC and requested for an ambulance and a local doctor. The passenger was examined and was declared fit to fly. The aircraft departed normally to Dubai," read the statement.

The flight then departed to its destination, Dubai. (ANI)



