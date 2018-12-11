Indigo flight makes emergency landing after smoke detected in cabin

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): An IndiGo flight operating on the Jaipur-Kolkata route made an emergency landing on Tuesday as a precaution after smoke was detected in the cabin.

As per a statement released by the airline, "The flight landed safely at Kolkata. On reaching the bay a few passengers evacuated via the aft exit deployed slides, most passengers deplaned via front step ladder. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aeroplane."

Reacting to the incident, Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "Indigo flight 6E- 237 of Dec 10 on sector Jaipur-Kolkata, made an emergency landing at CCU due to smoke in cockpit and cabin. The flight landed safely at CCU. On request from Captain, aircraft proceeded to isolation bay. No injury to any passenger has been reported."

The incident is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and IndiGo has been asked to submit a preliminary report after detailed technical inspection. (ANI)