IndiGo flight returns after takeoff from Mumbai

[India] March 01. (ANI): An IndiGo flight operating between Mumbai and Kolkata on Thursday returned after takeoff from Mumbai airport due to an engine failure.

IndiGo confirmed it in a statement, and said, "IndiGo flight 6E-395 enroute Mumbai-Kolkata had to return to Mumbai earlier today due to a technical glitch (oil chip in one engine) in the aircraft. All operating procedures were diligently followed by the cockpit and in-flight crew."

The pilots returned the aircraft after detecting vibration in engine-1.

The airlines said that it has reported the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and has also initiated an internal enquiry over the incident. "All passengers were safely deboarded and the flight took off with an alternate aircraft at 1945 hours with a total delay of 1 hour 50 minutes," said IndiGo. The airlines said safety of the passengers, crew and the aircraft is of utmost importance for it as at no time is it compromised. IndiGo regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers. (ANI)