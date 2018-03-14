IndiGo, GoAir cancel 50 flights

New Delhi: Domestic carriers IndiGo and GoAir cancelled 48 flights on Wednesday as almost one-third of their A320 Neo aircraft fleet remained grounded for the third day following a safety directive by the country's aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Of the 48 flights, which are not being operated as part of the curtailed schedule, 42 are of IndiGo and six of GoAir.

IndiGo has cancelled 42 flights for March 14. This includes flights to Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Srinagar, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun, Amritsar, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, among others, the airline announced on its website.

However, the Wadia Group-promoted GoAir said it had cancelled a total of six flights on Wednesday due to the grounding of three of its A320 Neo planes, as against 18 on Tuesday. The Gurugram-headquartered IndiGo operates over 1,000 daily flights while GoAir offers 230 services daily. On Tuesday, the two airlines together had cancelled over 65 flights, with IndiGo alone cancelling over 47 services, due to the grounding of their 11 aircraft -- eight of IndiGo and three of GoAir -- by the DGCA on March 13, citing passengers safety concerns arising out of the mid-air shut down of the Pratt& Whitney-manufactured Neo engines of these airplanes. There are a total of 45 A320 Neo planes fitted with P&W engines with the two airlines. Of these, IndiGo has 33 and GoAir 12 planes. The cancellation of services in a large number has put thousands of passengers at inconvenience as they had pre-booked these flights amid the concerns of exorbitant fares which are charged by the carriers for last-minute travel. However, the two carriers had on Tuesday said they were taking measures to minimise inconvenience to the passengers whose flights have been cancelled by booking them on alternative flights as well giving them the option of cancelling or rescheduling their travel without any extra cost.