Indigo, GoAir cancel 65 flights after A320Neo planes are grounded

"While we understand that this may cause inconvenience to some of our passengers, given that we have multiple flights to the same destination, we are proactively re-accommodating all our affected passengers on other flights," Indigo said in a statement this morning.





The airline is also taking steps to ensure that all concerned passengers are compensated.





"All affected passengers have been given the option to either choose another flight at no additional cost or cancel their booking and get a full refund without any cancellation charges. We continue to be available to our customers for any assistance that they may require relating to this change in their schedule," they added in their statement.





Earlier, the DGCA had directed Indigo airlines and Go Air to ground 11 Airbus A-320 New Engine Option (NEO) aircrafts with immediate effect, after recurring instances of aborted take-offs and in-flight shutdowns (IFSD).





The regulatory body also warned the two airlines not to refit the spare engines (beyond the serial number 450) that they have in their inventory.



Speaking to ANI, Jayant Sinha,MoS Civil Aviation said that safety is the priority. "43 such engines(PW1100) are there worldwide out of which 19 are in India and are being used by Indigo & GoAir. We don't consider these safe, technical analysis is underway and these engines can only be used when we consider it safe."

Several passengers are stranded due to the flight crisis and expressed their anger.

Have my MBA interview tomorrow in Mumbai, have flight tomorrow morning at 8 A.M., got a cancellation message now. Neither picking up the phone nor providing alternate flight. #GoAir Sucks — apurva sharma (@apurva16sharma) March 12, 2018