Indigo, GoAir cancel 65 flights after A320Neo planes are grounded

The Gurugram-based Indigo cancelled 47 flights, while GoAir cancelled 18 flights originating from over 7 cities, reported PTI.
Speaking to ANI, Jayant Sinha,MoS Civil Aviation said that safety is the priority. "43 such engines(PW1100) are there worldwide out of which 19 are in India and are being used by Indigo & GoAir. We don't consider these safe, technical analysis is underway and these engines can only be used when we consider it safe."
Several passengers are stranded due to the flight crisis and expressed their anger.
Have my MBA interview tomorrow in Mumbai, have flight tomorrow morning at 8 A.M., got a cancellation message now. Neither picking up the phone nor providing alternate flight. #GoAir Sucks— apurva sharma (@apurva16sharma) March 12, 2018
#DGCA timely decision taken for grounding IndiGo & GoAir planes. Passenger safety utmost priority. #Airlines have failed to accommodate requests of passengers stranded on #Airports I had to take a flight next morning to return #Mumbai from #Delhi— Nitin Bhatnagar (@nitinbhatnagaar) March 13, 2018