IndiGo moves HC against Delhi airport's shifting direction

[India], Nov.14 (ANI): IndiGo on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court against Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) direction to shift its operations from Terminal-1 to Terminal-2 of the airport.

The airline has filed a writ petition along with an interim application for injunction or stay challenging DIAL's decision.

The DIAL had earlier directed the airline to shift a part of its flight operations from Terminal-1 to Terminal-2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The DIAL has also directed other airlines to shift its entire flight operations to Terminal-2 with an aim to expand the overcrowded Terminal-1. The high court is likely to hear the petition tomorrow. In the petition, IndiGo has termed DIAL's decision as "arbitrary, discriminatory and illegal" as it permitted Go Air to shift its entire operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 with effect from October 29 and directed IndiGo and SpiceJet to relocate their operations in 'part' and split their operations by shifting flights operations serving Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 with effect from January 4, 2018. The airline further claimed that DIAL's decision could destroy IndiGo's business adding that the directions are completely "arbitrary" and do not have any nexus with the object sought to be achieved i.e., decongestion. The IndiGo sought the following reliefs in its petition: (a) Quashing of the directions set out in DIAL's letters directing shifting in 'part' of flight operations or flights operating to and from Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 of IGI Airport. (b) Quashing the authority set out in MOCA's letter dated 14.07.2017 permitting DIAL to decide the suitable course of action in relation to shifting of operations of the airlines concerned. (c) Prohibiting MOCA and DIAL from discriminating between airlines and/or directing shifting in 'part' flight operations of IndiGo or directing IndiGo to operate domestic flights from more than one terminal within IGI Airport. (d) Until the writ petition and the above reliefs are adjudicated upon, an injunction/stay, restricting DIAL from shifting part operations of IndiGo to Terminal 2 w.e.f. January 4, 2018. (ANI)