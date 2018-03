[India], Mar. 12 (ANI): Engine faliure on an Indigo Airbus-neo aircraft caused emergencies to be declared at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday morning.

The airport director reassured that all passengers were safe.

Engine problems on the recently acquired Airbus A-320 neo aircrafts, powered by Pratt and Whitney engines, had reportedly caused the airlines to ground three such aircrafts, as they reportedly had mid-air shutdowns. (ANI)