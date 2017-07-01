IndiGo plane, BSF aircraft carrying Home Secy Mehrishi escapes mid-air collision

[India], July 1 (ANI): A BSF aircraft ferrying Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi escaped a midair crash with IndiGo plane over Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal district on Friday.

Mehrishi, who was travelling back to Delhi after taking stock of the Amarnath Yatra preparedness in Kashmir was almost collided with an IndiGo aircraft on the same route.

According to the statement issued by Indigo, the BSF plane started climbing out of 25,000 feet and the air traffic control was immediately alerted.

"IndiGo flight 6E-653 (Delhi- Srinagar) was maintaining FL 260 (26000 feet), reciprocal aircraft was climbing out of FL 250 (25000 feet), when our pilot alerted the Air Traffic Control, but before the ATC could react, TCAS-RA alerted our aircraft to take action to avoid any untoward situation. IndiGo pilot followed SOP's and filed the necessary report. IndiGo proactively informed the regulator," the statement said. According to reports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has initiated a probe into the incident. (ANI)