Indigo staffer arrested for making haox bomb call

[India], May 13 (ANI): A staffer of budget carrier IndiGo was arrested on Sunday for allegedly making a hoax call regarding a bomb in a Mumbai bound flight at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

The 23-year-old accused, Kartik Madhav Bhat made a call from the unidentified number on May 2 at Indigo Airlines Office regarding the presence of a bomb in Mumbai-bound flight.

Following which few Mumbai-bound flights from IGI Airport were physically checked. However, the authority did not found anything.

A criminal case under appropriate sections of law was registered at IGI Airport Police Station and a search was initiated for the caller. After tracing the number, the police apprehended Bhat, who during the course of the investigation, confessed his involvement in the case. Bhat disclosed that his job performance was not up to the mark and he had been given verbal notice to improve his performance in three months or face the departmental action. He was depressed and made the call out of frustration to teach a lesson to the Airlines. The accused, after passing his intermediate, did Diploma course in Hospitality and Aviation from Frankfinn Institute. Thereafter he started his job in Aviation Sector and was presently serving in Indigo Airlines as 'Customer Service Officer' at Pune Airport. (ANI)