Indisposed Jaitley’s portfolios temporarily given to Goyal

In view of Arun Jaitley’s indisposition, his portfolios of Finance and Corporate Affairs were on Wednesday temporarily given to Piyush Goyal, according to a communiqué from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Goyal, Minister of Railways, will have these portfolios in addition to his existing ones, it added.

Jaitley will be designated as ‘Minister without portfolio’ during the period of his indisposition or till such time he is able to resume his work as Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs, the statement said.

Jaitley is currently in the US. (ANI)