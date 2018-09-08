Indo-Kazakhstan joint Army exercise to begin from Sept 10

[India], Sept 7 (ANI): Indo-Kazakhstan joint Army exercise 'KAZIND' will be conducted between the Indian and Kazakhstan Army from September 10 to 23 in Otar region of Kazakhstan.

This is the third joint military exercise between the two countries, which have a history of extensive cooperation in defence. The second edition of the exercise was held in India last year.

The aim of the exercise is to build and promote bilateral Army to Army relations and exchange skills and experiences between Kazakhstan Army and the Indian Army. The exercise is also aimed at strengthening the ties between the two nations and will serve as a platform for exchange of drills and procedures leading to seamless interoperability.

The two-week long exercise with the Kazakhstan Army will follow a graduated continuum from rudimentary orientation to a full-scale mock exercise, the aim being to achieve optimum integration among the two contingents through enhanced mutual comprehension of each other's tactics, techniques and procedures. The vast experience and expertise of Indian troops in Counter Insurgency Operations holds special importance to the Kazakhstan Army. The conduct of the joint exercise will set the stage for greater defence cooperation and consequently, will manifest in stronger ties between the two great nations. (ANI)