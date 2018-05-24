Indo-Nepal joint training to be held in Uttarakhand

[India], May 24 (ANI): India and Nepal's joint military exercise Surya Kiran-XIII will be held at Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district from May 30 to June 12.

The exercise would comprise of nearly 300 soldiers from both Nepali and Indian armies who would share their respective experiences of counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

Surya Kiran is a bi-annual event which is hosted alternatively by Nepal and India.

Incidentally, Surya Kiran has highest troop participation as compared to other international military exercises with India.

The aim of this exercise is to conduct battalion level joint training with emphasis on counterterrorism operations in mountainous terrain. Additional training for disaster management and relief work will also be imparted as part of the exercise. The joint military exercise is expected to enhance the level of defence cooperation and strengthen Indo-Nepal bilateral relations. (ANI)