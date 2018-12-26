Indonesia Tsunami: Death toll rises to 429

Jakarta: The death toll has mounted to 429 in the tsunami that hit the Sunda Strait beach on Saturday night.

The death toll is expected to rise as the search and rescue operation is underway and the teams continue to find bodies in the water, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a press conference on Tuesday as quoted by the Jakarta Post.

"The data will change, as the joint search team is scouring Pandeglang, Serang, South Lampung, Penawaran and Tenggamus [regencies]," Sutopo said.

As many as 154 people are still missing after the tsunami hit the beach. It is speculated that the tsunami was caused by activity around a volcanic island in the strait, Krakatoa, which is 156km west of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. The archipelago nation of Indonesia is situated in the Ring of Fire, an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.