Indore building collapse: FIR lodged against hotel owner

[India], Apr 2 (ANI): An FIR has been lodged against the owner of a hotel building that collapsed in Indore, claiming 10 lives.

The Gwaltoli Police registered a case against Shankar Pariyani, under Sections 304 (culpable homicide) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), after family of deceased hotel manager Harish Soni said that he had warned Pariyani of the building's collapse, which was over 50 years old.

Disregarding Soni's advice, the hotel owner continued the construction work to add two more floors to the two-storey building, City Superintendent of Police BS Parihar told ANI.

Police have also sent a team to search possible locations of the hotel owner. Ten people died while two sustained serious injuries on Saturday after the building collapsed, soon after a car rammed into it. (ANI)