Indore building collapse: Magisterial inquiry ordered

[India], Apr 1 (ANI): The Indore District Collector on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the building collapse, which claimed 10 lives.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each for the next kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured in this incident.

As many as 10 people were killed after a four-storeyed building collapsed here in Sarwate area on Saturday night.

The building, which hosts a hotel and lodge, collapsed around 9:20 p.m.

As per Indore Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harinarayan Mishra, a car rammed into the building, which is believed to be extremely old. Soon after the collision, the building collapsed. (ANI)