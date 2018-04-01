Indore building collapse: MP CM announces ex-gratia

[India], Apr 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each for the next kin of those killed in the Indore building collapse.

He also granted a compensation of Rs 50,000 for those injured in this incident.

As many as 10 people were killed after a four-storeyed building collapsed here in Sarwate area on Saturday night.

Rescue operations are underway in the area and police personnel are attempting to pull out those feared trapped under the rubble.

The building, which hosts a hotel and lodge, collapsed around 9:20 p.m., following which police personnel were deployed for rescue operations. As per Indore Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harinarayan Mishra, a car rammed into the building, which is believed to be extremely old. Soon after the collision, the building collapsed. According to the police, nearly 20 people are feared trapped under the debris. (ANI)