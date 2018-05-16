Indore the cleanest city in India: Survey

[India], May 16 (ANI): Indore has bagged the title of the cleanest city in India, followed by Bhopal and Chandigarh, according to a government cleanliness survey.

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs announced the results under the Swachh Survekshan 2018 at the National Media Centre here on Wednesday. He also congratulated the winners.

The Swachh Survekshan 2018, which was organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), under the aegis of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) assessed 4,203 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The exercise, undertaken between January 4 to March 10 enhanced the scope to cover a record number of ULBs impacting around 40 crore urban citizens across the country by 2,700 assessors. As compared to 2017, where Swachh Survekshan was conducted in 434 cities, for this year, the scope was enhanced manifold. Compared to the previous surveys, this year's exercise allocated substantial weightage to the feedback from citizens based on their daily experience. Jharkhand was adjudged the best-performing state in the survey followed by Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. As per the Swachh Survekshan 2018, a record number of 37.66 lakh citizen feedbacks were collected and 53.58 lakh Swachhata apps were downloaded. The total number of interactions on the Swachhata app by citizens were around 1.18 crore. According to the survey report, Vijayawada is the cleanest among big cities having more than one million population while Mysuru has emerged as the cleanest among cities with pollution of three lakh to one million. In 2016, the survey was conducted in 73 cities having a population of one million or more and the capital city of states or union territories. (ANI)