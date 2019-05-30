Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport gets 'international' status

[India], May 29 (ANI): Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport on Wednesday declared as an international airport."In pursuance of sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, the Central Government hereby designates Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore of Madhya Pradesh State as an authorized Immigration Check Post for entry into/exit from India with valid documents for all classes of passengers," an official statement read.

The airport, named after Maharani Ahilya Bai Holkar of Indore, is considered as the busiest airport in Central India. It has been bestowed Worlds Standardization Certification by the United Kingdom. Since March 24, 2018, it has been facilitating round the clock operations.

An international airport has customs and border control facilities enabling passengers to travel between countries. Such airports are usually larger than domestic airports and often features longer runways. (ANI)