Indrani Mukerjea admitted to JJ Hospital

[India], Sep 28 (ANI): Indrani Mukerjea, the former head of INX Media and the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was on Friday admitted to JJ Hospital here.

According to JJ Hospital's Medical Superintendent, Sanjay Surve, Mukerjea was admitted due to hypotension with neurovascular problem. It is reportedly Mukerjea's second visit to the hospital in a span of five days from Byculla Jail.

This comes less than three months after she was admitted to the state-run hospital following a chest pain. Prior to that, she was hospitalised for alleged drug overdose.

Mukerjea is currently facing trial in a case involving the abduction and murder of her daughter Sheena Bora on 24 April 2012, allegedly over financial dispute. (ANI)