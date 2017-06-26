Indrani Mukerjea booked for inciting, participating in Mumbai's Byculla Jail riot

Mumbai: Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea and 200 other women inmates have been booked for rioting in the Byculla Jail here.

An inmate of the Byculla Jail, Manjula Shetty, died on Friday evening after she was allegedly assaulted by one of the women staff at the jail.





The alleged murder incited a protest by the inmates against the jail staff.





It came out that Indrani instigated the inmates to use children as human shields.



For the unversed, at the Byculla Jail, children up to six years are allowed to stay with their mothers.