Indrani Mukerjea booked for inciting, participating in Mumbai's Byculla Jail riot

Mumbai: Former media entrepreneur Indrani Mukerjea, who is in jail in Mumbai on charges of murdering her daughter, says that she has crucial information about how an inmate at the same prison was killed last week, allegedly by a jail official. She has also alleged that she was attacked by prison officers, and that they threatened her with sexual assault to prevent her from disclosing what she knew.

Mukerjea, 44, has informed a Mumbai court that she would like to testify about the inmate's death. She says the woman was tortured by a lathi or stick being inserted in her private parts. The FIR or police complaint, filed by the victim's cell-mate, also refers to the sexual assault by a woman jail officer.

A case of murder has been filed against her and she is among six jail officials who have been suspended in connection with the inmate's death. Mukerjea's version of events was shared in court today by her lawyer, Gunjan Mangala. She has been asked to appear tomorrow before the judge. Mukerjea is among the 200 inmates against whom a case was registered on Sunday for rioting, unlawful assembly, assault on public servant and other relevant sections under the Indian Penal Code, a police official said today. Mukerjea has been in the Byculla prison since September 2015 after her arrest on August 25 on charges of murdering her daughter, Sheena Bora. Her husband, Peter Mukerjea, was arrested three months after her. The couple owned a TV network that they sold in 2009. Some inmates on Saturday climbed atop the roof of the jail while newspapers were torched inside, a police official earlier said. The inmates alleged that Manju Shetty was beaten up by a woman prison official. They wanted to present the issue before the media which is not allowed under prison rules, he said.