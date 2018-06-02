Indrani Mukerjea discharged from JJ Hospital

[India] June 02 (ANI): Former INX Media head, Indrani Mukerjea, who was admitted to Mumbai's JJ Hospital on Friday, was discharged on Saturday evening.

Indrani was admitted to the state-run hospital after she reportedly complained of chest pain.

This comes less than two months after she was hospitalised following an alleged drug overdose.

Earlier in the day, JJ Hospital Dean Dr S D Nanandkar had mentioned that Indrani was under medical evaluation and would remain in the hospital until her chest pain subsides.

On a related note, Mukerjea is facing trial in a case involving the abduction and murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora, on April 24, 2012, allegedly over a financial dispute. While Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna were arrested in August 2015 along with her former driver Shyamvar Rai, Indrani's present husband Peter Mukerjea was nabbed in November the same year. (ANI)