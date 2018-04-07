Indrani Mukerjea hospitalised in 'disoriented condition' after drug overdose

[India], Apr 7 (ANI): Dean of JJ Hospital, SD Nanandkarp on Saturday said the preliminary test of Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case, who was admitted here, indicates a case of poisoning or drug overdose.

He further said that the hospital authority is waiting for the final reports to confirm the same.

"Indrani was brought here in disoriented condition. Tests have been done. The preliminary tests point towards poisoning or drug overdose," Nanandkarp said.

Mukerjea, who is also the former head of INX media, was admitted to the JJ Hospital in Byculla late on Friday night in 'disoriented condition'. Earlier in the day, Gunjan Mangla, Indrani's lawyer, was denied an entry into Mumbai's JJ Hospital. Hospital authorities did not allow her to meet Mukerjea, stating that Mangla needs to take permission from jail authorities first. Indrani is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail on the charges of murder of her daughter Sheena. Sheena was abducted and murdered in 2012, allegedly by her mother Indrani, Indrani's ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, driver Shyamvar Rai in conspiracy with Peter Mukerjea. (ANI)