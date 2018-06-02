Indrani Mukerjea hospitalized

[India], June 2 (ANI): Indrani Mukerjea, former head of INX Media and the prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case, was on Friday admitted to Mumbai's JJ Hospital.

Mukerjea reportedly complained of chest pain, following which she was rushed to the state-run-hospital.

Mukerjea is currently facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora.

Earlier in April, she was hospitalised in JJ Hospital following an alleged drug overdose.

On a related note, 24-year-old Sheena was abducted and killed on April 24, 2012, allegedly over a financial dispute, and her body was disposed of in a forest in adjoining Raigad district. Bora was Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship.

Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna were arrested in August 2015 along with her former driver Shyamvar Rai, while Indrani's present husband Peter Mukerjea was nabbed in November the same year. (ANI)