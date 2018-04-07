Indrani Mukerjea is stable now: Hospital

[India], Apr 7 (ANI): Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case who was admitted to Mumbai's JJ Hospital last night, is stable now and responding to the medications.

"She is much better than yesterday. Her MRI and Blood investigations are done and the report is still awaited so we can't say much. Meanwhile, we are giving her medications as per her symptoms and she is responding well. We will decide her detailed medication and treatment after we receive reports," Dr Sudhir D Nanandkar, JJ Hospital Dean told ANI

Earlier in the day, Gunjan Mangla, Indrani's lawyer, was denied an entry into Mumbai's JJ Hospital. Hospital authorities did not allow her to meet Mukerjea, stating that Mangla needs to take permission from jail authorities first. Mukerjea, who is also the former head of INX media, was admitted to the JJ Hospital in Byculla late on Friday night. As per reports, she was rushed to the emergency ward in a delirious condition. Indrani, is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail on the charges of murder of her daughter Sheena. Sheena was abducted and murdered in 2012, allegedly by her mother Indrani, Indrani's ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, driver Shyamvar Rai in conspiracy with Peter Mukerjea. (ANI)