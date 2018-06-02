Indrani Mukerjea will be discharged soon: JJ Hospital

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, the former head of INX Media and prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, will be discharged in a day or two, the Dean of Mumbai's JJ Hospital said on Saturday.

As per Dr S D Nanandkar, the Dean of the above-mentioned hospital, Indrani, who was admitted on Friday, is under medical evaluation and will remain in the hospital until her chest pain subsides.

"Indrani Mukerjea had complained of chest pain when she was admitted on Friday. Accordingly, medical evaluation is being done. She will be discharged in a day or two," he said.

Dr Nanandkar further noted that reports of two tests, a two-dimensional echocardiography and a chest x-ray, turned out to be normal. "A stress test and an MRI spine test are left. As soon as the results come out, we will discharge her," he added. Indrani was admitted to the state-run hospital on Friday after she reportedly complained of chest pain. This comes less than two months after she was hospitalised following an alleged drug overdose. On a related note, Mukerjea is facing trial in a case involving the abduction and murder of 24-year-old Sheena on April 24, 2012, allegedly over a financial dispute. While Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna were arrested in August 2015 along with her former driver Shyamvar Rai, Indrani's present husband Peter Mukerjea was nabbed in November the same year.