Indrani suffering from pneumonia, will be discharged soon

Mumbai: The JJ hospital, where Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case, was admitted on Sunday, stated that she was suffering from pneumonia will be discharged within one to two days.

"As soon as she is cured of pneumonia we will discharge her (Indrani Mukerjea). I think it will take 1-2 days for her to get discharged," doctor of JJ hospital Wiqar Shaik told ANI.

On being asked about her drug overdose, Shaik said, "What drug did she take, when did she take, all these questions will be answered by police."

On April 7, Dean of JJ Hospital, SD Nanandkarp said the preliminary test of Mukerjea indicates a case of poisoning or drug overdose. He further said that the hospital authority is waiting for the final reports to confirm the same. Mukerjea, who is also the former head of INX media, was rushed to the JJ Hospital from Byculla jail late on Friday night in 'disoriented condition'.