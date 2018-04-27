Indu Malhotra sworn in as SC judge

[India], Apr. 27 (ANI): Senior advocate Indu Malhotra was sworn in as a Supreme Court judge on Friday, becoming the first woman lawyer to be directly appointed as top court's judge from the bar.

She was administered an oath of office by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra.

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly-appointed judge took place at the apex court.

Malhotra's name was recommended by the Supreme Court's Collegium in January, and approved by the Centre, on April 25.

Apart from Indu, Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph was also recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court. However, the Centre asked the collegium to reconsider the same, making the experts and opposition parties question the government's decision. (ANI)