Indu Malhotra to be sworn in as SC judge; 1st woman to make it from Bar

Last Updated: Fri, Apr 27, 2018 09:09 hrs
Indu Malhotra

New Delhi: Senior Advocate Indu Malhotra is slated to be sworn in as a Supreme Court judge on Friday morning.

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly-appointed judge will take place at the apex court.

Indu Malhotra is the first woman lawyer to be elevated directly from the Bar to the Supreme Court.

Her name was recommended by the Supreme Court's Collegium in January, and approved by the Centre, on Wednesday.

Apart from Indu, Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph was also recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court. However, the Centre asked the collegium to reconsider the same. (ANI)



