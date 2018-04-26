Indu Malhotra to be sworn in as SC judge tomorrow

[India], Apr 26 (ANI): The swearing-in-ceremony of newly appointed Supreme Court judge, Indu Malhotra will be held on Friday morning, at the apex court.

Senior advocate Indu Malhotra is the first woman lawyer to be elevated directly from the Bar to the Supreme Court.

Her name was recommended by the Supreme Court's collegium in January, and approved by the Centre, on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph was also recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court, but the Centre asked the collegium to reconsider it. (ANI)