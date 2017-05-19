Industrialist abducted at gun-point in UP's Firozabad

[India], May 19 (ANI): Industrialist Sanjay Mittal was kidnapped by bike-borne assailants at gun point in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district on Friday.

"We were tipped off at around 12.30 noon that Sanjay Mittal, owner of a glass industry, was abducted. Following the information, the police force sealed the entire district and a search operation to nab the accused is on," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar Pandey.

According to the police, the abductors stopped Mittal's car and hijacked him.

The police have initiated a probe to nab the culprits. (ANI)