Infant killed in Pak firing: MoS Home assures befitting reply

[India], May 22 (ANI): After an eight-month-old infant was killed during ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Keri Battal area, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Hansraj Ahir on Tuesday assured befitting reply to Pakistan.

The infant was killed late last night after being hit by a bullet from across the border.

"I have seen it and the entire world has seen it too. It is saddening. Our soldiers are not sitting silent; befitting reply will be given to them," Ahir told ANI.

The incident took place when the infant was sleeping with his family outside their home in Pallanwala sector. Local police said, "It might be an incident of stray bullet or snipping from the enemy side." Hitting out at Pakistan for multiple ceasefire violations this month, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju stated that our security forces will act and react at the right moment. "Home Ministry has instructed to not engage in any operation while Ramzan is being observed. This does not mean our security forces will not react to any situation; they will act and react at the right moment," Rijiju told ANI after attending an event in Krishna district. Earlier in the day, the Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and resorted to heavy shelling across LoC. Following the ceasefire, the residents of the Arnia sector migrated to safer places. On May 18, Pakistan violated ceasefire in R.S. Pura and Arnia sectors, killing a total of five people including one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and four civilians. (ANI)