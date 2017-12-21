Infant selling racket busted in Hyderabad

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): The sleuths of Special Operation Team (SOT) Rachakonda on Wednesday busted an infant selling racket by arresting a six member gang.

The police apprehended the culprits from Venkateshwara Swamy Temple here in Saroor Nagar.

The police also rescued a six-day-old baby girl. The infant has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The culprits have been identified as Kedavath Ravi, Kedavath Saroja, Vadithyavath Rukka, Mudavath Lakshman, Narsingh and Varithyavath Redya.

According to media reports, the gang trapped a poor tribal couple of Mahboob Nagar District and bought their new born for Rs. 15,000. The police have also seized one car, four mobile phones and Aadhar cards. A sumoto case U/sec. 370(4) IPC, Sec 75, 81 of Juvenile Justice Act 2015 has been registered at the PS Saroornagar police station. (ANI)