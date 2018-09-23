Infiltration bid foiled, 2 terrorists killed in J-K's Kupwara

[India], Sep 23 (ANI): The security forces on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid and gunned down two terrorists in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation is still in progress.

This comes hours after an encounter broke out between security personnel and terrorists in Mir Mohalla Airpal Tral area of Pulwama district.

A terrorist identified as, Adnan, one of the commanders of the terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed was killed during the encounter. The security personnel had also recovered incriminating material from him.

A civilian identified as Manzoor Dar from Tral had also sustained injuries in the cross firing. (ANI)