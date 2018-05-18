Infiltration bid foiled by security forces in Kupwara district

[India], May 18 (ANI): The security forces on Friday foiled an infiltration bid by a group of terrorists from across the border in the Handwara area of Kupwara district.

More details are awaited in this regard.

This comes amid Centre's decision of suspending operations against terrorists in the valley during the month of Ramzan.

The Union Home Ministry has said the decision has been taken to help the "peace-loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment".

However, it clarified that the security forces "reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people".

Today, four civilians and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were killed after Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire and shelled villages in the two sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)