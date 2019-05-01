Inflation occuring in other countries except in India: Rajnath Singh

[India], Apr 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday claimed that rate of inflation was increasing in other countries, but it was not so in India due to economic management policies undertaken by the government.

"During elections in 2004 and 2019, inflation was not an election issue due to the economic management policies of our government. While Atal Bihari Vajpayee ensured that rate of inflation did not rise above 3 per cent, Narendra Modi did not allow the inflation rate to go beyond 2-3 per cent," he said at a public rally here.

"In countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Burma, rate of inflation is increasing. But, India is one country where prices have not skyrocketed. This also happened as we took tough steps against corruption," he added. Rajnath said that the Prime Minister Modi should be given full credit for bringing inflation under control despite India's population rising for the past many years. "In Pakistan, the inflation rate is 10 to 12 per cent. In India, our population has been rising for the past many years. But, inflation has remained between 2-3 per cent. Full credit should be given to Narendra Modi for this," he added. Stepping up the campaign for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath met prominent Muslim clerics in Lucknow earlier in the day. He met Lucknow Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali and Shia clerics Maulana Agha Roohi and Maulana Yasoob Abbas. Rajnath is pitted against Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Poonam Sinha and Congress candidate Pramod Krishnam from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency. Polling in Lucknow will be held on May 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)