Informal summit: Chinese Media hails PM Modi's visit to China

New Delhi: Building up to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to China's Wuhan City to hold an informal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, several Chinese media outlets have welcomed the initiative, with China Daily dubbing it as a herald for the 'Century of Asia'.

Stating that the 'meeting will be a new landmark in China-India relations, infusing fresh vigour into bilateral ties,' the article further added that 'the meeting between the leaders of two ancient civilizations shows they sincerely care for the future of the humankind.'

Claiming that US President Donald Trump's 'protectionist' trade moves have jeopardized 'Globalization and multilateralism,' the editorial suggested that two of the biggest emerging market economies can join hands to not only overcome their respective hurdles but also 'rejuvenate Asia'.

The meeting comes at a precarious point in the relations between the two nations, as the recent military stand-off in Doklam gave way to tensions sprouting in the bilateral ties.

However, The Global Times went to say in an article that 'China and India cooled down soon after the Doklam standoff, which indicates the solid foundation for ties. The West wanted China and India to confront each other, but it didn't work out that way.'

They also added, 'The meeting can be as significant as the one in 1988 when Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping and then Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi met, and will set the course for bilateral ties.'

It becomes evident that The Chinese have high hopes pinned against the informal meeting, and rightly so, as the meeting will definitely cause the two countries to embark on a new course of bilateral relations, and the ties between the two nations usually being highly critical for the rest of the world as well.