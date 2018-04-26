Informal summit: PM Modi leaves for China

[India], Apr 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for China on Thursday evening around 5:00 p.m. to attend an informal summit being hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Wuhan city.

Following a five-hour-journey, Prime Minsiter Modi will arrive at Tianhe International AAirport at 12:30 am (local time).

Before his departure, the Prime Minister released a departure note underlining that the two Asian giants will be reviewing development in the relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.

They will also be discussing their respective visions and priorities for national development, particularly in the context of current and future international situation. The informal discussion to be held on April 27 and 28, will take place for the first time after 1954. Chinese President Xi Jinping has already reached Wuhan City. The informal summit is being seen as a move by the two countries to mend their ties following the Doklam stand-off last year, wherein troops from the two nations were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball standoff near Sikkim border between June to August. The summit comes ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao city in June. No agreements will be signed between India and China and no customary joint press conference will be held during Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit. (ANI)