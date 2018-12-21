Infrastructure of WB comparable to that of Europe: Mamata Banerjee

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday compared the infrastructure in West Bengal with that of Europe.

Speaking at an event here, she asserted that Kolkata has changed drastically in just a few years under the Trinamool Congress rule.

"In just a few years Kolkata has changed. The infrastructure that has been built across West Bengal can be compared with any European country," she said.

In October 2017, then Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan had raised eyebrows when he said that roads in Madhya Pradesh were far better than those he had seen in the United States.

"When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on roads, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States," Chouhan had said. (ANI)