Initially, Jan. 26 was being marked as 'Swatantrata Sankalp Divas': Former prez

[India], Jan. 23 (ANI): Former president Pranab Mukherjee on Monday revealed that Mahatma Gandhi had named January 26 as 'Swatantrata Sankalp Divas'.

Highlighting the historical importance of the Day while addressing a gathering here, Mukherjee said the Father of Nation had declared it as Swatantrata Sankalp Divas after Jawaharlal Nehru demanded complete independence in the Lahore session on January 26, 1930.

"From 1931 onwards, every year, including 1947, January 26 was observed all over the country as Independence Day," former president Mukherjee said after receiving after receiving a copy of coffee table book 'The Grandeur of Republic Day Celebrations - India - A Kaleidoscope of Cultural and Military Heritage'.

He further said after 190 years the British were thrown out of the country and the power was transferred to the Indian hands at midnight of August 14/15, 1947, which is celebrated as Independence Day. "So when the constitution was finally adopted, the job was done on 24th November 1949," Mukherjee added. However, as per the desires of a few members the Constituent Assembly, he said, main provisions of the constitution were operationalised from January 26 to commemorate the significance of it from 1931," added Mukherjee. (ANI)