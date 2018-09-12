Initiate action against illegal sand mining: Kamal Nath tells Shivraj Chouhan

[India], Sep 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress committee chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday threatened to start a movement against illegal sand mining in the state if strict action was not taken against the same.

In a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the state Congress chief claimed that illegal sand mining is continuing unperturbed in the state, adding that politicians and officials were involved in the same.

"Large-scale illegal mining is pertinent in many districts of the state and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders are involved in it. Mining officers posted for more than three and half years are promoting the illegal activities and are unable to put a stop to illegal mining," the letter read.

Citing some cases of alleged murders in lieu of illegal sand mining, Nath further wrote, "A few months back a journalist was kidnapped and murdered by people involved in illegal mining. Police registered a weak case against the labourers. Another person was killed after being hit by a dumper which was involved in illegal mining at a site with a canceled license". After describing two cases in details, Nath also attached details of 12 other cases of alleged illegal sand mining and asked Chouhan to take action in this regard. The state Congress Chief's letter comes four days after Morena Deputy Ranger Subedar Singh Kushwaha was allegedly hit by a tractor carrying illegally mined sand on September 7. (ANI)