Initiative carried out to make North-East a medical tourism hub

[India], June 22 (ANI): In a bid to make the north-eastern region a medical tourism hub, a conference was recently held in Manipur capital Imphal by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with the Manipur government.

The conference was aimed not only to build a strong eco-system for quality healthcare facility in the region, but also to invite potential investors in the region for greater development in the health sector.

The conference was attended by CEOs and CMDs of leading healthcare providers of the country as well as over 300 stakeholders from healthcare fraternity from across the corner of the country. During the conference, there were discussions on various sessions like, health education, affordable and accessible healthcare system to all. CII North East Healthcare Committee Dr. R.C. Deka said that the government must improve the aviation sector since the road transport transfers are difficult to reach. "There is an effort by the Central government to connect India through Manipur to Myanmar and Thailand, but immediately, for mobility of people from India and northeast in particular, we must improve the aviation sector", said Deka. While addressing the conference, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the state government has already approached the Union external affairs ministry to introduce visa-on-arrival facility for foreign nationals, particularly citizens of Myanmar. Apart from introducing a health insurance scheme in the state to provide financial assistance to those who cannot afford medical treatment, the Chief Minister also disclosed the pipeline project of mobile healthcare facilities in the state. "The insurance amount has been to bear by the government and we need lots. So we are having a little bit shortage in the revenue, but even though I am trying to have a similar insurance scheme, so that we can have the poorest of the Manipur", said Biren Singh. (ANI)