Injured CRPF jawans airlifted for further treatment to Raipur hospital

[India], May 19 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, have been airlifted by helicopter to Raipur for further treatment.

"Casualties picked up from Sukma and being brought to Raipur," Air Commodore Ajay Shukla said.

Earlier in the day, on specific information troops of 2nd Battalion CRPF led by Commandant R.S. Shekhawat conducted a search operation in Paraiya, Sukma district.

An exchange of fire took place between them and the Naxals.

Thereafter, the Naxals fled from the scene taking advantage of the forested area. While the troops were returning back, a blast took place in which HC/GD K K Tyagi and CT/GD Mithun Kumar sustained injuries on their legs. Immediately, they were taken to the unit hospital in Sukma. Reportedly, the injured are now stable and out of danger. Recently, 25 CRPF personnel were killed and five others injured in a Naxal attack in Sukma. Personnel of the CRPF's 74th Battalion as they were assisting the local population in road building and clearing activity.(ANI)