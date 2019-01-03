Injured Sabarimala Samithi worker died of cardiac arrest, Governor seeks urgent law and order report

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): Sabarimala Karma Samithi worker Chandran Unnithan, injured during a clash between BJP and CPI-M workers after two women in their 40s entered the hill shrine, has died of cardiac arrest, even as the Kerala Governor sought an urgent law and order report on the situation from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Unnithan died of cardiac arrest at a hospital late on Wednesday night where he was admitted after being injured during a clash in Pandalam, the hospital said.

In a death summary, released by the department of emergency medicine, the hospital said that the patient was 'intubated and ventilated upon arrival and was actively bleeding from right ear, nose and mouth.'

After he went into cardiac arrest around 9:50 pm, the CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was initiated. After a long resuscitation process, not attaining results, the patient was declared clinically dead by the hospital. The Sabarimala Karma Samiti is an umbrella organisation of groups against the entry of women in the menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple. Meanwhile, Kerala Governor Justice (Retd.) P. Sathasivam has sought an urgent law and order report on the situation from the Kerala Chief Minister. "Sought from Chief Minister an urgent Law and Order report on the incidents of violence and destruction of private & public property in Kerala following entry of two young women in Sabarimala temple. I appeal to all sections of people to maintain calm and peace," tweeted the official account of the Governor's office. The clashes broke out in the state, just hours after, Bindu and Kanakadurga, who are in their 40s, entered the hill shrine and offered prayers, following which the temple was shut for an hour for 'purification' rituals. The Supreme Court lifted the traditional ban on the entry of women of menstrual age (10-50 years) on September 28 last year. Since then, a string of protests have taken place at the Sabarimala temple and its surrounding areas, wherein several women attempted to visit the shrine but were stopped by Lord Ayyappa devotees. (ANI)