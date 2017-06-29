INLD extends support to Ramnath Kovind

[India], June 29 (ANI): Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Thursday extended support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Ramnath Kovind.

INLD extended support to Kovind who met INLD leader Abhay Chautala here today.

"I want to thank everyone who supported me. The welfare work for people, nation, and security will be my prime agenda. I thank INLD, Abhay Chautala ji, party members and supporters for their support," Kovind said.

Earlier in the day, Kovind continued his campaigning and met Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prakash Singh Badal and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was also present on the occasion. Kovind has been doing extensive campaigning for the Presidential elections. On Wednesday, Kovind visited Jammu and Kashmir and met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, Members of Legislative Council of the state. Kovind on Sunday started his campaign for the election of the top post from his home state, Uttar Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in absolute power. Opposition Presidential candidate Meira Kumar has also started her campaign and claimed to have support of 17 non- NDA political parties. The Presidential election will be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee's term is ending on July 24. (ANI)