INPT delegation meets Rajnath Singh over NRC implementation in Tripura

[india], Oct 4 (ANI): A delegation of Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) led by its president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday demanding implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state of Tripura.

After the meeting, Hrangkhawl told ANI: "There is large population of illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Tripura and we have requested the Home Minister that the Centre should implement NRC in Tripura like Assam."

Expressing satisfaction over the meeting, the INPT chief said that the Home Minister listened to all their demands with patience. He claimed that the minister assured that their demands would be looked into.

Hrangkhawl informed that INPT was also contemplating filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court on the issue and they were in consultation with other organisations in the state. INPT general secretary Jagdsh Debbarma said Tripura is facing huge influx of Bangladeshi migrants which has changed the demography of the state and as a result the indigenous population is in minority now. "It is a serious matter which needs to be addressed immediately and for this, NRC implementation is necessary," Debbarma said adding that INPT is in favour of repeal of the Citizen Amendment Bill. The delegation also met Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Joint Secretary (North East) Satyendar Garg. (ANI)