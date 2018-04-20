Inquiry ordered after child denied treatment at Banda hospital

[India], Apr 20 (ANI): Banda District Magistrate Divya Prakash Giri on Friday said that they have ordered an inquiry in the death case of a boy who died after being denied medical treatment at a hospital here.

He further said that understanding the sensitivity of the matter a committee has also been constituted to look into the same.

"Inquiry has been ordered and we have also set up a committee in this regard to investigate the matter," Giri told ANI.

A family of Uttar Pradesh's Banda had alleged that their child died after a government hospital refused to treat their ailing son.

The father of the child said that the hospital denied attending his son as he had no money to pay the fees. "Doctors did not treat my son as I did not have money. They were repeatedly asking for money," said the father. Following the incident, the family approached the District Collector with the body of the child demanding justice. (ANI)