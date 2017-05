[India], May 28 (ANI): Indian Navy frigate INS Ganga will be placed in non-operational category from Sunday, followed by decommissioning, after 32 years of service.

INS Ganga is a Godavari-class guided-missile frigate of the Indian Navy and was built in Mumbai by Mazagon Dock Limited. INS Ganga was commissioned on December 30, 1985.

The Godavari class was the first significant indigenous warship design and development initiative of the Indian Navy. (ANI)