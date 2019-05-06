INS Ranjit gets decommissioned upon completion of 36 years

[India] May 6, (ANI): Completing its journey of 36 years, INS Ranjit, a Rajput class destroyer was decommissioned at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Commissioned on 15 September 1983 by Captain Vishnu Bhagwat in erstwhile Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), the ship was used for yeoman service.

Apart from being a part of various naval operations including Operation Talwar, it also came to the rescue of the nation by participating in relief operations post the Tsunami in 2004.

The ship sailed for 2190 days covering a distance of over 7,43,000 nautical miles which is as much as navigating the world 35 times. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Admiral Devendra Kumar Joshi and present and former crew members of the ship. The ship which has been under the command of Captain Vikram C Mehta since June 2017, also boasts of having the distinction of serving on both Eastern and Western seaboards. (ANI)