INS Sahyadri on overseas deployment to Papua New Guinea

June 12 (ANI): In pursuance of India's Act East policy, Indian Naval Ship Sahyadri is on an overseas deployment to the South East Asia and Southern Indian Ocean.

The ship would be on a port visit to Moresby from June 12 to 15.

The visit of the Indian Naval Ships seeks to underscore India's peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly and harmonious countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain and to strengthen existing bonds between Papua New Guinea and India.

During the state visit of the President Pranab Mukherjee in April 2016, a number of constructive discussions were held on the shared desire to enhance the ties of friendship and cooperation that defined the relationship between the two countries. During the stay in harbour, various activities such as official calls, formal reception on board ships, ships open to visitors, guided tours for Indian naval personnel, professional interaction between naval personnel of both the nations and Community Welfare activities have been planned. Indian Naval assets have been increasingly deployed in recent times to address the main maritime concerns of the region. In addition, as part of the Indian Government's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), the Indian Navy has also been involved in assisting countries in the Indian Ocean Region with EEZ Surveillance, Search and Rescue, and other capacity-building and capability- enhancement activities. The current deployment will contribute towards the Indian Navy's efforts to Consolidate inter-operability and forge strong bonds of friendship across the seas. Over the past few decades, India has made substantial advances in terms of designing and building warships indigenously and the visiting ships bear testimony to these capabilities. INS Sahyadri, a multi-role stealth frigate is commanded by Captain Anil Jaggi. (ANI)